Nacogdoches police arrest man, teen after fight allegedly escalates into stabbing

Police lights.
Police lights.
By Gary Bass
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police officers arrested a 16-year-old boy and an adult after they allegedly got into a fight with other individuals at a convenience store on Douglass Road, and the juvenile stabbed one of the other people Saturday evening.

Robert O’Neil Bryant is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on charges of third-degree felony obstruction or retaliation, state jail felony evading arrest with a previous conviction, Class A misdemeanor resisting arrest, and Class C misdemeanor failure to identify. No bond amounts have been set for his charges yet.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department media report, the incident occurred at the Kim’s Food Mart located at 1930 Douglass Road at about 6:18 p.m. Saturday.

Sgt. Rob Thorne with the Nacogdoches Police Department said NPD officers responded to a 911 call about a fight in progress in the Kim’s convenience store parking lot. When they arrived at the scene, two people ran away, and a foot pursuit ensued, Thorne said.

The NPD officers caught the two suspects a short time later, and as they were trying to take the 16-year-old into custody, Bryant ran up and tried to keep police from arresting the boy, Thorne said. Both suspects allegedly resisted arrest.

NPD officers found that one of the people Bryant and the teen were fighting with had a puncture wound from a knife. The victim refused treatment from EMS personnel, Thorne said.

After further investigation, the Nacogdoches PD officers determined that the 16-year-old was the one who stabbed the victim, Thorne said. The teen was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and taken to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

