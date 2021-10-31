Trae Self’s 5 TDs lifts Lumberjacks over ACU

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (SFA Athletics) - Trae Self led the SFA football team to a 41-27 win Saturday night over ACU on Homecoming in Homer Bryce Stadium with a 32-of-39, 346 yard, five-touchdown performance.

After falling behind 6-3 after ACU’s first drive, the Lumberjacks reeled off 17 unanswered points to take a 20-6 lead behind a pair of Chris Campos field goals and two passing touchdowns from Trae Self.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Wildcats opened the scoring following a 10-play, 40-yard drive that ended in a field goal.

The Lumberjacks answered with an 11-play ,59-yard drive, chewing up 6:08 off the clock capped off by a Campos 29 chip shot field goal.

ACU responded with another drive that ended in a field goal to take a 6-3 lead with 14:54 left to play in the second quarter. Que the ‘Jacks offense. Self & Co. marched down the field in 13 plays to take the lead for the first time when Self hit Darryl Simmons over the middle for the score.

After an ACU three-and-out, the ‘Jacks tore through the Wildcat defense to take a 17-6 lead when Self hit a wide-open Xavier Gipson on the sideline for 30 yards and the score. On ACU’s ensuing drive, the ‘Jacks defense forced a turnover when Peyton Mansell forced a fumble and BJ Thompson jumped on the loose ball. Campos ended the half with a 26-yard field goal to give SFA the 20-6 lead.

After the break, the Wildcats scored on their opening drive, but the ‘Jacks responded with the next 14 points. Self found Darryl Simmons on a screen pass for seven yards and displayed Larry Jones for 8 yards to give SFA the 33-13 lead.

ACU stopped the 14-0 SFA run with a quick TD, but Self found his favorite target, Xavier Gipson on the very first play of the drive for a 73-yard strike on a slant over the middle.

The Wildcats scored the final touchdown of the game with 9:21 left in the fourth to give the ‘Jacks the 41-26 win.

Notable Statistics

- Self recorded the first 5-touchdown passing game of his career.

- Xavier Gipson moved into 5th all-time on the SFA career touchdown list with his 23rd and 24th TDs of his Lumberjack career. He also moved into 6th place all-time on the SFA career receiving yards list.

- Jeremiah Walker had a day on defense with a sack, two INTs, and four total tackles.

- Larry Jones earned his first career 100-yard rushing game after picking up 108 yards on 11 carries. He also had 3 receptions for 27 yards and a score.

- Darrly Simmons hauled in five catches for 48 yards and two scores.

