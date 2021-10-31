TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound side of Lufkin’s N. Timberland Dr. blocked due to 3-vehicle wreck

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - In the wake of a three-vehicle wreck, the southbound lanes of N. Timberland Drive in Lufkin are blocked, and traffic is being detoured onto Forest Park Boulevard.

Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, said they suspect major injuries as a result of the crash. She said five people are being taken to local and out-of-town hospitals for treatment.

Pebsworth said Lufkin police expect to have that section of N. Timberland Drive blocked for at least the next hour as they complete their accident investigation.

“Please avoid the area if at all possible and expect delays,” Pebsworth said.

Five people were injured in a three-vehicle wreck on N. Timberland Drive in Lufkin Sunday. (Source: KTRE Staff) (KTRE Staff)

