Chaos Divers find body believed to be Thomas Thornton

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The disappearance of Tyler County resident Thomas Thornton was at a standstill until a sonar-searching recovery dive team stepped in to help. Jacob Grubbs is the lead diver for Chaos Divers, a group that searches for vehicles to work on cold cases with the dual mission of bringing home lost loved ones and cleaning out river systems of gas and oils from vehicles.

“Their hands are full, some of the counties can’t afford the equipment that we have,” said Grubbs. “It’s not that the cops don’t want to do it, it’s that they don’t have the capabilities or they don’t have the knowledge to read the sonars.”

In the specific case of Thornton, the team tracked his last known cell phone location and found his vehicle and a body believed to be that of Thornton submerged in the Toledo Bend reservoir in Shelby County. While they are never happy to report when they have found a loved one to the family, Chaos Divers hope they can provide some closure to grieving families.

“There’s that sadness but at the same time you are allowing them to start that whole process of healing, instead of this process of just wondering and never knowing,” said Lindsay Bussick, a member of the Chaos Divers team. “So there’s always kind of sadness linked to it but at the same time there’s a lot of gratitude, but we are always thankful that they even allow us to come in and help.”

The dive team works side by side with the viral group Adventures With Purpose that has over 1 million subscribers on YouTube. They do not charge families for recovery, and according to the Adventures With Purpose website, they have solved 12 missing person cold cases since 2019. Despite any gained popularity, Chaos Divers are always aware of the mission at hand.

“When we brought Thomas home, his nephew came up and gave me a huge hug,” said Grubbs. “Right there that was enough payment. It hurts, but I’m just glad that they’re home.”

