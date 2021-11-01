East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

DPS trooper reports finding 66 pounds of meth during traffic stop

Two people are in jail after a DPS trooper reports finding more than 66 pounds of...
Two people are in jail after a DPS trooper reports finding more than 66 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Carson County over the weekend. (Source: Texas DPS)(Texas DPS)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people are in jail after a DPS trooper reports finding more than 66 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Carson County over the weekend.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, a DPS trooper stopped a car for a traffic violation on I-40 near Conway.

The trooper reports finding multiple plastic-wrapped bundles of methamphetamine inside the rear doors and back seat area.

According to street value estimates, the drugs were worth around $2.9 million.

The driver, 30-year-old Ramon Betancourt-Grijalva of Mexico, and passenger, 22-year-old Stephanie Vasquez from Arizona, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Both were booked into the Carson County Jail.

DPS officials say the drugs were being transported from Phoenix, Arizona to Oklahoma.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least five people were injured in a three-vehicle wreck on N. Timberland Drive in Lufkin....
1 person dies after 3-vehicle wreck on N. Timberland Dr. in Lufkin
Blake Foxworth
Nacogdoches man who was allegedly stabbed, slashed by son dies at Tyler hospital
Police lights.
Nacogdoches police arrest man, teen after fight allegedly escalates into stabbing
Franklin Kessinger, 20, of Lufkin
Lufkin man arrested for alleged fortune cookie theft
.
Lufkin man identified as victim of Sunday afternoon fatal crash

Latest News

High winds kick local pecan season into high gear
High winds kick local pecan season into high gear
The ongoing investigation led detectives to believe that Keuntae McElroy (above), 21, of...
TTPD identifies 20-year-old victim in fatal Halloween party shooting
Anderson says turkey numbers and pounds produced are at their lowest numbers since 2015,...
Texas A&M economist says to expect higher prices for Thanksgiving turkeys this year
Texas A&M economist says to expect higher prices for Thanksgiving turkeys this year
Texas A&M economist says to expect higher prices for Thanksgiving turkeys this year
Winter removal of Honeybee Observation Hive in Tyler Rose Garden
Winter removal of Honeybee Observation Hive in Tyler Rose Garden