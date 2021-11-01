First Alert: Tracking rainy weather and a big cool down for our mid-week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have had some beautiful, fall weather to ring in the month of November. The chilly mornings and mild afternoons under clear skies and dry air has made for some pleasant weather to get outside and soak up some sunshine.

With clear skies, dry air, and near calm winds in place tonight, it will be a chilly night as overnight lows drop into the lower 50′s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild with daytime highs topping out around the 80-degree mark.

We are tracking a slow-moving cold front that will be moving through East Texas this Wednesday. We will have a high-end, 80% chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms move through our part of the state from Wednesday afternoon through the overnight hours before ending early Thursday morning. It will be a wet and soggy mid-week for the Piney Woods, which means you will need to locate the rain gear.

Rainfall amounts look to average between one-to-one-and-a-half inches of rain before the moisture moves out by Thursday afternoon.

With the added cloud cover and rain moving in on Wednesday, daytime highs will only reach the upper 60′s before falling into the upper 40′s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be our coolest day since last February as the combination of mostly cloudy skies and cool, northerly winds will keep our temperatures in the 50′s all day long. This means you may need the light jackets not just in the morning, but all day long.

Skies will clear out by Friday, setting us up for a cool sunshine next weekend to go along with below normal temperatures.

Wake-up temperatures are likely to fall into the upper 30′s on Friday and Saturday mornings, which could lead to our first frost of the fall season. Furthermore, these cold mornings will be our coldest since April 2nd.

