Former Gilmer head football coach UTSA contract extended through 2031

(Source: UTSA Athletics)
By Michael Coleman
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KLTV) - Former Gilmer head football coach, now the head coach at UTSA, Jeff Traylor, receive a contract extension of $28 million through 2031.

Traylor was a candidate for the Texas Tech job and it is believed he was the front runner.

Traylor ended any speculation telling his team he’s staying with the program that took just two years to turn the program around. Unbeaten, and ranked 16 in the country, the Alamo city school has never had this kind of success until Traylor arrived back in 2019.

Prior collegiate stops as an assistant coach were Texas, SMU and Arkansas. When the Razorbacks cleaned house of the football coaches, Traylor landed in San Antonio.

Traylor guided Gilmer high school to three state championships, going 175-26.

UTSA’s football program has existed for just 10 years, Traylor is the school’s third head coach. And from the looks of things that fourth head coach won’t happen for quite some time.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

