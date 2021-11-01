East Texas Now Business Break
Lufkin man arrested for alleged fortune cookie theft

Franklin Kessinger, 20, of Lufkin
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police report a suspect is in custody after a restaurant burglary of six fortune cookies.

Franklin Kessinger, 20, of Lufkin, was arrested after he broke into Hunan’s and stole six fortune cookies, the restaurant’s cell phone and $13.72, according to police.

Officers were responding to an alarm call at the business in the 1000 block of N Timberland Dr., Monday at 3:11 a.m. when they caught Kessinger walking away from a back door, according to the police report.

After taking him into custody police reported finding the stolen items in his hoodie pocket and that he was also in possession of 1.4 grams of methamphetamine.

Kessinger is charged with burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

