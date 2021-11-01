Lufkin man identified as victim of Sunday afternoon fatal crash

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin authorities have identified the victim of a Sunday afternoon multi-vehicle fatal crash.

Jose Edgardo Zavala, Jr., 21, of Lufkin died after being taken to a local hospital following the incident.

According to a report, Zavala was northbound on Timberland Drive at what witnesses described as a “high rate of speed” when he apparently lost control of his 2014 Ford Mustang. He then crossed four lanes of traffic into the path of a southbound 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup. A 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 was also traveling southbound behind the Sierra pickup and could not stop in time to avoid rear-ending the truck.

Zavala, the driver of the Sierra and their three children were all taken by ambulance to local hospitals. Zavala died a short time later. One of the children of the Sierra’s driver was flown to an out-of-town hospital for further treatment. The driver of the Dodge Ram refused medical transport.

