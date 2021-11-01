East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Lufkin man identified as victim of Sunday afternoon fatal crash

.
.(File graphic)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin authorities have identified the victim of a Sunday afternoon multi-vehicle fatal crash.

Jose Edgardo Zavala, Jr., 21, of Lufkin died after being taken to a local hospital following the incident.

According to a report, Zavala was northbound on Timberland Drive at what witnesses described as a “high rate of speed” when he apparently lost control of his 2014 Ford Mustang. He then crossed four lanes of traffic into the path of a southbound 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup. A 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 was also traveling southbound behind the Sierra pickup and could not stop in time to avoid rear-ending the truck.

Zavala, the driver of the Sierra and their three children were all taken by ambulance to local hospitals. Zavala died a short time later. One of the children of the Sierra’s driver was flown to an out-of-town hospital for further treatment.  The driver of the Dodge Ram refused medical transport.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least five people were injured in a three-vehicle wreck on N. Timberland Drive in Lufkin....
1 person dies after 3-vehicle wreck on N. Timberland Dr. in Lufkin
Blake Foxworth
Nacogdoches man who was allegedly stabbed, slashed by son dies at Tyler hospital
Police lights.
Nacogdoches police arrest man, teen after fight allegedly escalates into stabbing
Police lights.
22-year-old woman allegedly assaults Nacogdoches police officer, resists arrest
Franklin Kessinger, 20, of Lufkin
Lufkin man arrested for alleged fortune cookie theft

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2021 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new...
Supreme Court questions Texas law banning most abortions
Franklin Kessinger, 20, of Lufkin
Lufkin man arrested for alleged fortune cookie theft
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and nice today
A Texarkana Police van on the scene of the shooting.
Gunfire at Halloween party kills 1, wounds 9; police arrest suspect