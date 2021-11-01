Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies today with highs in the upper 70s, some spots could see the 80s today in Deep East Texas. Mostly clear skies overnight with morning lows in the low 50s for tomorrow. Your Election Day Forecast (tomorrow!) looks much like today - mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. An isolated shower will be possible in the afternoon and evening, mainly along and north of I-20. A slow-moving front currently over our northern counties will be moving south the next few days, as it does so, shower activity will increase across the region.

Rain chances are up to an 80% on Wednesday, with a chance for many of us to see around 1.25″ of rain. That said, we do need the rain. Drought conditions have gotten significantly worse in East Texas over the last three months, from no drought to severe drought now in some of our northern areas. By Thursday morning, rain chances will be ending, and it looks like we’ll stay dry through the rest of this week into early next week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.