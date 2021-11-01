East Texas Now Business Break
Monday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and nice today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Fair skies this morning with temperatures starting out in the 40s and 50s.  After a cool start, the sunshine will warm us into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.  Clouds begin to increase a bit tomorrow with a slight chance for rain in northern counties by tomorrow evening.  The next cold front will come in slowly, affecting the northern half of East Texas first.  Expect likely showers and a few isolated thunderstorms off and on through the day Wednesday.  There will be a wide range of temperatures from north to south as the cold front sits right over East Texas.  The front slides south of our area Thursday with rain chances ending and clearing by the end of the week.  Cooler temperatures will stick around into the weekend.

