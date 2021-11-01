East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Police: Florida school’s ‘teacher of the year’ arrested on child abuse charge over Instagram dispute

By Brie Isom
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - A 60-year-old Florida teacher is accused of child abuse days after being named “teacher of the year.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Caroline Lee was arrested for child abuse on Friday at the Darnell Cookman School of the Medical Arts.

A victim stated in the arrest report that when she arrived at her first-period class on Friday, her teacher said Lee wanted to talk to her.

The report states Lee brought the student back to her classroom and asked her why she threatened her, but the student denied making any threats.

The student claimed Lee reached across a table and struck the student with the palm of her hand. She stated that Lee hit her several times, causing her nose to bleed.

Police responded to the school after the student went to a guidance counselor’s office.

The report states the attack was preceded by an Instagram argument between Lee and the victim on the Duvall County School’s page.

Lee was being congratulated for winning “teacher of the year” two days before the alleged attack, and there was a comment about her use of a racial slur in class last year.

The teacher responded to the post that she used the word in the context of the book “Of Mice and Men.”

Students said on the posts that it wasn’t the right thing to do, and Lee agreed.

The arrest report states Lee interpreted one of the comments on the Instagram post as a threat to kill her.

The school’s principal told families about the arrest in a phone message, saying Lee was removed from the classroom and will not return pending the judicial and internal procedures.

Copyright 2021 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least five people were injured in a three-vehicle wreck on N. Timberland Drive in Lufkin....
1 person dies after 3-vehicle wreck on N. Timberland Dr. in Lufkin
Blake Foxworth
Nacogdoches man who was allegedly stabbed, slashed by son dies at Tyler hospital
Police lights.
Nacogdoches police arrest man, teen after fight allegedly escalates into stabbing
Police lights.
22-year-old woman allegedly assaults Nacogdoches police officer, resists arrest
Authorities said multiple people were shot at an event center in Texarkana, Texas, late...
1 killed, 9 hurt at Texas Halloween party, suspect arrested

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Biden calls this decade decisive for fighting climate change
A police boat patrols the waters next to the Scottish Event Campus, the venue for the COP26...
Leaders dial up doomsday warning to kick-start climate talks
Mariana Jacome, 13, receives a COVID-19 vaccine from family nurse practitioner Temperance...
US will make large firms give paid time off for vaccinations
Relatives of Luis Enrique Rodriguez, who died of COVID-19, visit where he was buried on a hill...
COVID-19′s global death toll tops 5 million in under 2 years
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2021 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new...
Supreme Court takes up Texas law banning most abortions