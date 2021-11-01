East Texas Now Business Break
Sunday Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Clear skies overnight with temperatures dropping down into the low 50s. Sunny to mostly sunny skies on Monday, winds generally out of the southeast five to ten miles per hour. Highs in the upper 70s, with a few spots maybe warming up into the 80s. Those “warmer” temps will be short lived though, with another front moving into the region, highs on Tuesday will only be in the mid 70s. This front will bring us our next chance for some showers in East Texas, up to 2″ possible in northern areas. We keep the rain chances in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, it is worth noting that the chances those days are better than what is forecasted for Tuesday. Right now, next weekend looks dry, with temps in the 40s for lows and 60s for highs. Have a great start to your week.

