Titans signing Palestine’s Adrian Peterson

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Palestine native Adrian Peterson is back in the NFL.

According to multiple NFL insider Ian Rapoport , Peterson will be signed to the Titans practice aquad and then elivated up to the main roster. Peterson retweeted Rapoport’s tweet.

The Titan are not expecting Derrick Henry to be back on the field the rest of the season after the running back injured his foot in the Titans win over Indianapolis on Sunday.

Peterson, a four time all-pro, played for Detroit last season and had 156 carries for 604 yards and seven touchdowns.

