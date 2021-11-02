East Texas Now Business Break
AC Roadrunners pick up first win since 2020 Region XIV Championship game

By Caleb Beames
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina College Roadrunners opened the 2021-22 season with a 104-58 win over East Texas Flight.

The win was the first game for the team since they won the Region XIV Tournament in March of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the national tournament and the program took the 2020-21 season off during the pandemic.

The win was also the first for new head coach J.J. Montgomery. Montgomery is the all-time leading scorer at Angelina College and was brought in after the departure of Nick Wade.

