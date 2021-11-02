East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old abducted from Texas

An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.
An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.

Stevie is a Black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5′0″ tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and Air Force 1 shoes.

Police are looking for Shawnice Hickman, 33, and believe she is connected to Stevie’s abduction.

Hickman is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5′7″ and weighs 190 pounds. Hickman was last seen wearing a black and red jacket with a striped sleeves, black leather pants and red shoes.

Hickman is driving a 2017 GMC Terrain with Missouri license plate number CT0D6R.

Law enforcement believe Stevie is in grave danger.

Anyone with information about their whereaboutss should call the Glenn Heights Police Department at 972-223-3478.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least five people were injured in a three-vehicle wreck on N. Timberland Drive in Lufkin....
1 person dies after 3-vehicle wreck on N. Timberland Dr. in Lufkin
Blake Foxworth
Nacogdoches man who was allegedly stabbed, slashed by son dies at Tyler hospital
Police lights.
Nacogdoches police arrest man, teen after fight allegedly escalates into stabbing
Franklin Kessinger, 20, of Lufkin
Lufkin man arrested for alleged fortune cookie theft
.
Lufkin man identified as victim of Sunday afternoon fatal crash

Latest News

Winter removal of Honeybee Observation Hive in Tyler Rose Garden
Winter removal of Honeybee Observation Hive in Tyler Rose Garden
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the trial...
Jesse Jackson hospitalized after fall at Howard University
“We here in the county are very under served, including myself, we don’t have good internet at...
Harrison County examines plan to deliver broadband internet
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks with reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill,...
Manchin wavers on Biden’s plan, Democrats vow to push ahead