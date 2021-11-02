East Texas Now Business Break
Census analysis finds undercount but not as bad as predicted

The 2020 U.S. census missed an estimated 1.6 million people.
The 2020 U.S. census missed an estimated 1.6 million people.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(AP) The 2020 U.S. census missed an estimated 1.6 million people, but given hurdles posed by the pandemic and natural disasters, the undercount was smaller than expected.

That’s according to an analysis by a think tank. The analysis released Tuesday by the Urban Institute estimates there was a 0.5% undercount. If that modeled estimate holds true, it would be greater than the 0.01% undercount in the 2010 census but in the same range as the 0.49% undercount in the 2000 census.

The official undercount of the census won’t be known until next year when the Census Bureau releases a report card on the count.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

