Constitutional amendments, Douglass ISD school bond on Nacogdoches County ballot

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The November 2 election has arrived across the state of Texas.

In Nacogdoches County, voters will be able to vote on eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.

A $10 million Douglass ISD school bond is also on the ballot. If passed, the bond would provide funding for additional high school classrooms and a new gymnasium.

Nacogdoches County election coordinator Todd Stallings said early voting totals show a low voter turnout. In total, Stallings said the county saw 1,135 early voters, 344 of those came from the Douglass area.

“This morning so far, I don’t know exactly how many we’ve had, we’ve had some but in the end I don’t know if this is going to be a huge election but that’s just how it goes sometimes,” Stallings said.

