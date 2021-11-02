East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Death penalty ‘still on table’ for Cherokee County quadruple homicide suspects

Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)(Cherokee County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Cherokee County grand jury has indicted three suspects held for the July quadruple homicide.

The three men, Dylan Welch, 21, Billy Phillips, 37, and Jesse Pawlowski, 20, all of Jacksonville, are charged with capital murder for the shooting deaths of four victims.

According to an arrest affidavit, Pawlowski was an acquaintance of two of the victims and had made arrangements to meet with them to purchase a gun. Pawlowski took the gun from 18-year-old John Clinton and shot him in the “back of the head” according to the arrest affidavit. Pawlowski said Phillips and Welch entered the home and shot Jeff Gerla, 47, Ami Hickey, 39, and Amanda Bain, 39, according to the arrest affidavit.

Cherokee County District Attorney, Elmer Beckworth said “the death penalty is still on the table as we continue to review evidence.”

RELATED STORIES:

+ Vehicle recovered, 2 suspects being questioned in Cherokee County quadruple homicide

+ 3 arrested in connection with Cherokee County quadruple homicide

+ Arrest affidavit details what led up to quadruple murder in Cherokee County

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Lufkin man identified as victim of Sunday afternoon fatal crash
Franklin Kessinger, 20, of Lufkin
Lufkin man arrested for alleged fortune cookie theft
At least five people were injured in a three-vehicle wreck on N. Timberland Drive in Lufkin....
1 person dies after 3-vehicle wreck on N. Timberland Dr. in Lufkin
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Randy Stallard (Source: Lufkin Police Department's Facebook page)
Retired Lufkin police officer dies after battle with COVID-19

Latest News

Day of the Dead
Day of the Dead
White Oak Fire
Large oil tank battery fire in White Oak causes evacuations
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 14-year-old from Texas
Douglass ISD school bond passes
Leftover money from a Help Americans Vote Act grant will allow for upgrades to Nacogdoches...
Federal grant money helps upgrade Nacogdoches County voting equipment