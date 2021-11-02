Federal grant money helps upgrade Nacogdoches County voting equipment

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County elections office is planning to purchase additional voting equipment and upgrade current voting systems. The upcoming acquisition is the result of thinking ahead by the county’s election administrator Todd Stallings.

Stallings significantly added to the voting equipment storage room in 2017. The county received $120,000 after Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

“It’s a Help America Vote Act,” said Stallings.

Stallings used $40,000 right away on the purchase of updated voting equipment. The remaining $80,000 was saved.

“We wanted to wait to use the rest of it until we knew how redistricting would turn out. How many additional polling places we would end up permanently,” explained Stallings.

Several polling places were added to meet a growing population and provide voter convenience. In addition, Stallings has been creating more early voting locations.

By planning Stallings has the purchasing power.

“Primarily, I would say it’s the electronic voting machines for voters with disabilities,” said Stallings of the latest purchase. “We do have to have to have these units at each polling place for people with disabilities.”

Upgrades to the current voting system will be made too.

“We’re buying a few more check-in tablets that the workers use to check in voters; that’s good for everybody because that makes the lines move faster.”

Stallings says he isn’t aware of any more unexpected federal grants.

“It will just depend on what happens next,” he said with a grin.

