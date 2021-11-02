East Texas Now Business Break
First Alert: A rainy Wednesday is on deck for the Piney Woods

By Brad Hlozek
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our recent stretch of sun-filled skies, starlit nights, chilly mornings, and mild afternoons will be in our rear-view mirror as notable changes are coming our way for the mid-week time frame.

We are tracking a slow-moving cold front that will be moving through East Texas tomorrow. We will have a high-end, 90% chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms moving through our part of the state from Wednesday afternoon through the overnight hours before ending early Thursday morning. It will be a wet and soggy mid-week for the Piney Woods, which means you will need to locate the rain gear.

Rainfall amounts look to average between one-half to a little over an inch of rain before the moisture moves out by Thursday afternoon.

With the added cloud cover and rain moving in on Wednesday, daytime highs will only reach the lower 60′s before falling into the upper 40′s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be our coolest day since last February as the combination of mostly cloudy skies and cool, northerly winds will keep our temperatures in the 50′s all day long. This means you may need the light jackets not just in the morning, but all day long.

Skies will clear out by Friday, setting us up for a cool sunshine next weekend to go along with below normal temperatures.

With wake-up temperatures expected to dip into the upper 30′s by Friday and Saturday mornings, we could be looking at our first frost of this fall season.

The weather this weekend will rival what we experienced last weekend. Namely, chilly mornings giving way to mild afternoons under lots of blue sky and light winds.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

