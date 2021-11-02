East Texas Now Business Break
Greta Van Susteren says other state races could give indication of future national elections
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Greta Van Susteren, Chief National Political Analyst for Gray Media, host of Full Court Press and award-winning journalist joined East Texas Now to give her take on today’s election.

Susteren explained that watching race outcomes in other states could be an indication of what could happen in national elections, specifically the Virginia governor’s race between candidates Republican Youngkin and Democrat McAuliffe.

Susteren said that in such a close political divide it’s important for the parties to get their base out voting at the polls, supporting candidates down the ballot.

