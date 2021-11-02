East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

‘Harold & Kumar’ actor Kal Penn comes out as gay, says he’s engaged to partner

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor and producer Kal Penn has revealed he is engaged to be married to his partner, Josh, after 11 years together.

The couple first met in Washington 11 years ago when Penn was working in the White House Office of Public Liason during the Obama administration.

The 44-year-old “Harold & Kumar” actor discussed his relationship in his new book, “You Can’t Be Serious.”

Penn told People Magazine he discovered his sexual orientation later in his life.

Penn, who is also known for his roles in “House” and “Van Wilder,” said he kept his relationship quiet until now because his close family and partner, whose last name wasn’t revealed, don’t love the attention.

“Josh and I have been together for 11 years. I’m really happy to share that chapter with folks. He, like my parents, sort of shunned the public eye, you know, and I wanted to respect that,” Penn said in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper. “When we codified a relationship, I just sort of thought I’d like to be respectful of him the same way that I’m respectful of my parents.”

Penn’s book was released on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Lufkin man identified as victim of Sunday afternoon fatal crash
Franklin Kessinger, 20, of Lufkin
Lufkin man arrested for alleged fortune cookie theft
At least five people were injured in a three-vehicle wreck on N. Timberland Drive in Lufkin....
1 person dies after 3-vehicle wreck on N. Timberland Dr. in Lufkin
Blake Foxworth
Nacogdoches man who was allegedly stabbed, slashed by son dies at Tyler hospital
Police lights.
Nacogdoches police arrest man, teen after fight allegedly escalates into stabbing

Latest News

FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Opening statements begin in Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial
A judge freezes the assets of prominent South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh after lawsuits say...
Judge freezes assets of prominent South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh
LOCAL ELECTION COVERAGE: Full results in East Texas
The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Biden climate efforts abroad shadowed by troubles at home