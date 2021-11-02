High winds force Central Texas pecan season into higher gear

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Last week’s wicked winds have caused extra work for local pecan farmers during their busiest time of year.

Wind gusts of close to 50mph on Wednesday and Thursday of last week blew thousands and thousands of pecans out of trees, leaving Russell’s Pecans and Fine Candy in Gholson slammed.

Matt Russell, 47, has been working in pecan orchards his whole life and took over the family business when his dad Dennis retired four years ago.

“(Now I’m) Head nut,” said Russell, owner of Russell’s Pecans and Fine Candy.

It’s already their ‘nuttiest’ time of year, then last week it got even nuttier when the strong winds hit.

“Since we had them high winds Wednesday and Thursday, we’ve been nonstop cracking and shelling,” Russell told KWTX Monday. “You’re going to have limbs break here and there, but with a pecan tree, they just grow back so fast.”

While he had some trees with minor damage, Russell says the biggest impact he had from the weather: thousands upon thousands of pecans were knocked out of his trees.

“It’s been a Monday,” said Russell.

However, on Monday, it wasn’t just his own downed pecans he was having to process: sellers and customers brought their fallen pecans to him, too.

“We have 1,400 hundred trees, that keeps us busy, and now that everybody has pecans, we’re running back and forth trying to get our pecans and cracking shells for people’s pecans for the holidays,” said Russell.

Russell says, in a good year, they get between 60,000 and 70,000 pounds of pecans.

“It was going to be a good year but I lost a bunch to scab, a fungus, due to humidity in mornings, everybody lost as bunch to scabs, I did, too,” said Russell.

Pecans typically start falling and opening up towards the end of October.

Russell said they’d just started harvesting last Monday when the winds hit.

“I will not run out,” said Russell. “If I run out it’s after the season, then I have to store enough to have my candies done and all that.”

And their varieties of candied pecans seem endless.

“We have chocolate covered pecans, butterscotch pecans, honey roasted, praline pecans, cinnamon pecans...I sound like Forest Gump with shrimp,” Russell chuckled.

“Everybody’s got to have their pecan pies for the holidays.”

One woman who came in Monday bought 280 pounds of pecans.

With the holidays right around the corner, Russell says the small, family-owned business is asking for a little patience while they get through this harvest.

“It’s not a bad thing to be busy, it’s a good thing, but just let us have time because we’re trying to get ours in while they bring theirs in, it’s just time consuming,” said Russell.

Russell’s Pecans and Fine Candy,12633 Gholson Rd, is open October through February.

