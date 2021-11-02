Italian sausage-noodle casserole by Mama Steph
Published: Nov. 2, 2021
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This cheesy, comfort-food perfection casserole is known in some regions as Johnny Marzetti. It’s so good and so easy to make. Give it a try!
Italian sausage-noodle casserole
- Cooking spray
- 12-ounce bag dried egg noodles
- 1 green bell pepper, chopped
- 1/2 medium yellow onion, chopped
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 pound mild Italian sausage, removed from casings
- 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 8 ounces cheddar cheese
- 15-ounce can tomato sauce
- 1/4 cup water (saved from cooking the noodles)
- Heat oven to 350°F. Coat a 2-quart casserole dish with cooking spray. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add 12 ounces dried egg noodles and cook according to the package directions. Drain and set aside.
- Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add 1 pound Italian sausage and cook, breaking the meat up into pieces, until the pink starts to disappear, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the chopped bell pepper, the onion, 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Stir and cook until the vegetables begin to soften, about 8 minutes. While the sausage mixture cooks, shred the cheese if not using pre-shredded.
- Add 1 can tomato sauce and 1/4 cup pasta water to the sausage mixture and stir to combine. Cook until bubbly and heated through, about 2 minutes.
- Remove from heat and stir in the cooked noodles and 1 cup of the shredded cheddar cheese. Stir to coat the noodles. Taste and season with more salt if needed.
- Bake for 20 minutes until the cheese on top is melted and turning golden brown.
