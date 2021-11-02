East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Judge: No new trial for Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed

Rodney Reed is scheduled for execution this month
Rodney Reed is scheduled for execution this month
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - A judge has recommended no new trial for Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed. His supporters include some lawmakers and celebrities who point to evidence they say raises serious doubts about his guilt.

Reed was condemned for the 1996 killing of 19-year-old Stacey Stites. Prosecutors say Reed raped and strangled Stites as she went to work in the rural community of Bastrop. Reed says he’s innocent.

The 53-year-old alleges that Stites’ fiance, former police officer Jimmy Fennell, killed her because she was having an affair with Reed. Fennell has denied killing Stites.

A judge ruled Sunday that Reed “has not proven by clear and convincing evidence that he is actually innocent.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Lufkin man identified as victim of Sunday afternoon fatal crash
Franklin Kessinger, 20, of Lufkin
Lufkin man arrested for alleged fortune cookie theft
At least five people were injured in a three-vehicle wreck on N. Timberland Drive in Lufkin....
1 person dies after 3-vehicle wreck on N. Timberland Dr. in Lufkin
Blake Foxworth
Nacogdoches man who was allegedly stabbed, slashed by son dies at Tyler hospital
Chaos Divers have found what are believed to be the remains of Thomas Thornton who has been...
Chaos Divers step in to help solve cold cases, bring families closure

Latest News

A Texas radio host has been sentenced to three life prison sentences for a Ponzi scheme in...
Radio host gets 3 life prison terms for bilking listeners
$310 million SNAP benefits provided for November
The 2020 U.S. census missed an estimated 1.6 million people.
Census analysis finds undercount but not as bad as predicted
Constitutional amendments, Douglass ISD school bond on Nacogdoches County ballot