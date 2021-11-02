LOCAL ELECTION COVERAGE: Full results in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Tuesday is voting day for the 2021 Constitutional Amendment Election in Texas. Check here for updates on election races around the area.

For the state election there are eight constitutional amendments on the ballot:

Texas Proposition 1, Authorize Charitable Raffles at Rodeo Venues Amendment

Texas Proposition 2, Authorize Counties to Issue Infrastructure Bonds in Blighted Areas Amendment

Texas Proposition 3, Prohibition on Limiting Religious Services or Organizations Amendment

Texas Proposition 4, Changes to Eligibility for Certain Judicial Offices Amendment

Texas Proposition 5, State Commission on Judicial Conduct Authority Over Candidates for Judicial Office Amendment

Texas Proposition 6, Right to Designated Essential Caregiver Amendment

Texas Proposition 7, Homestead Tax Limit for Surviving Spouses of Disabled Individuals Amendment

Texas Proposition 8, Homestead Tax Exemption for Surviving Spouses of Military Fatally Injured in the Line of Duty Amendment

