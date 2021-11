TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin volleyball team is in to the second round of the playoffs after sweeping Sulphur Springs Monday night.

This is the second straight bi-district championship for the team.

Lufkin will play in the Area Round Thursday night in Fairfield against the winner of Joshua vs Forney. Tip off is set for 6:30 p.m.

