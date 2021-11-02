McNeese State, UIW possibly rejoining SFA in Western Athletic Conference

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The landscape of the new Western Athletic Conference could be changing again very soon due to several FBS conference realignments.

KTRE/KLTV East Texas Sports has been able to confirm through a source close to the discussions that invitations have been sent to current Southland Conference members McNeese State and Incarnate Word. The information was first reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

The invites come after two days of meeting by presidents of the current WAC schools. If the invites are accepted this would reunite SFA with it’s former conference rivals. SFA is in it’s first year of competition in the WAC. The WAC could add these schools while also losing others. Reports indicate that Conference USA is looking to extend membership to New Mexico State in all sports as well as Sam Houston State. NMSU is currently a member of the WAC in all sports but football. The Aggies operate as an FBS-Independent. If Sam Houston State accepted the move it would put the defending FCS National Champions into the larger bowl subdivision. Southern Utah will join the WAC next year while current member Chicago State will leave the conference as earlier reported.

