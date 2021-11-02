East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

McNeese State, UIW possibly rejoining SFA in Western Athletic Conference

McNeese football
McNeese football(KPLC)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The landscape of the new Western Athletic Conference could be changing again very soon due to several FBS conference realignments.

KTRE/KLTV East Texas Sports has been able to confirm through a source close to the discussions that invitations have been sent to current Southland Conference members McNeese State and Incarnate Word. The information was first reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

The invites come after two days of meeting by presidents of the current WAC schools. If the invites are accepted this would reunite SFA with it’s former conference rivals. SFA is in it’s first year of competition in the WAC. The WAC could add these schools while also losing others. Reports indicate that Conference USA is looking to extend membership to New Mexico State in all sports as well as Sam Houston State. NMSU is currently a member of the WAC in all sports but football. The Aggies operate as an FBS-Independent. If Sam Houston State accepted the move it would put the defending FCS National Champions into the larger bowl subdivision. Southern Utah will join the WAC next year while current member Chicago State will leave the conference as earlier reported.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Lufkin man identified as victim of Sunday afternoon fatal crash
Franklin Kessinger, 20, of Lufkin
Lufkin man arrested for alleged fortune cookie theft
At least five people were injured in a three-vehicle wreck on N. Timberland Drive in Lufkin....
1 person dies after 3-vehicle wreck on N. Timberland Dr. in Lufkin
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Blake Foxworth
Nacogdoches man who was allegedly stabbed, slashed by son dies at Tyler hospital

Latest News

GOTW: Kilgore vs Lindale
District of Doom title on the line in Red Zone game of the week between Kilgore, Lindale
Trae Self, Jeremiah Walker bring home weekly football honors
Lufkin VB and AC basketball
AC Roadrunners pick up first win since 2020 Region XIV Championship game
District of Doom title on the line in Red Zone game of the week between Kilgore, Lindale
District of Doom title on the line in Red Zone game of the week between Kilgore, Lindale