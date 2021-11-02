East Texas Now Business Break
Nacogdoches County Justice of the Peace Perkins announces he will retire Dec. 31

David Perkins, justice of the peace for precinct 4 in Nacogdoches County, announced his retirement Tuesday. He served in the position for 27 years.
By Donna McCollum
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Judge David Perkins has held the position of Justice of the Peace in Nacogdoches County Pct. 4 for 27 years. At the end of the year he plans to retire.

Perkins has served more than 6 terms, clearly showing he has the trust of the voters.

“It’s more than speeding tickets,” said the judge from his office in Woden.

The judge thanks for those in the Woden area who kept him in the position for so long. He said he strived to be fair and help each defendant get back on their feet.

Perkins retires with one year left in his term. He has made a recommendation to the Nacogdoches County Commission which accepted his resignation Tuesday.

County judge Greg Sowell says it will be considered and an appointment will be announced in late December or early January.

