Radio host gets 3 life prison terms for bilking listeners

A Texas radio host has been sentenced to three life prison sentences for a Ponzi scheme in which he bilked elderly listeners out of millions of dollars.(KXII)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A Texas radio host has been sentenced to three life prison sentences for a Ponzi scheme in which he bilked elderly listeners out of millions of dollars.

A judge in Fort Worth also added a 30-year prison term Monday for William Neil “Doc” Gallagher for his guilty pleas. The sentences are to be served concurrently. The prosecutor called Gallagher “one of the worst offenders” she had ever seen.

More than a dozen seniors testified during a three-hour court hearing about losing anywhere from $50,000 to $600,000 invested in the Gallagher Financial Group.

Gallagher already had been sentenced to 25 years in prison in a separate but similar case brought against him in nearby Dallas.

