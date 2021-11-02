East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Retired Lufkin police officer dies after battle with COVID-19

Randy Stallard (Source: Lufkin Police Department's Facebook page)
Randy Stallard (Source: Lufkin Police Department's Facebook page)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Retired Lufkin Police Officer Randy Stallard has died.

Stallard died early Tuesday morning after a battle with COVID-19. He retired from the Lufkin Police Department in July of this year and was serving as a resource officer for Central ISD.

“Randy was a lot of things - always a jokester, a talented guitarist, an animal wrangler (at least in his own mind though the number of animal bites he suffered might suggest otherwise), a caring officer with a special place in his heart for children, but most of all a good friend and a great man,” said the Lufkin Police Department in a social media post on Tuesday. “We’ve missed him here in the station since his retirement in July. Our hearts ache to know that we’ll never again hear his raspy voice say ‘Let me tell you a story real quick ...’ while digging his cellphone out of his pocket to show the accompanying picture. Those stories will live on though, as will his memory.”

Stallard made the news in 2019 when he helped rescue a kitten stuck in a tree.

No information has become available regarding funeral or memorial arrangements.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Lufkin man identified as victim of Sunday afternoon fatal crash
Franklin Kessinger, 20, of Lufkin
Lufkin man arrested for alleged fortune cookie theft
At least five people were injured in a three-vehicle wreck on N. Timberland Drive in Lufkin....
1 person dies after 3-vehicle wreck on N. Timberland Dr. in Lufkin
Blake Foxworth
Nacogdoches man who was allegedly stabbed, slashed by son dies at Tyler hospital
Chaos Divers have found what are believed to be the remains of Thomas Thornton who has been...
Chaos Divers step in to help solve cold cases, bring families closure

Latest News

$310 million SNAP benefits provided for November
Constitutional amendments, Douglass ISD school bond on Nacogdoches County ballot
WATCH: Nacogdoches County election coordinator addresses voter turnout
WATCH: Nacogdoches County election coordinator addresses voter turnout
Gregg County
LOCAL ELECTION COVERAGE: Full results in East Texas