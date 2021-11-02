Retired Lufkin police officer dies after battle with COVID-19

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Retired Lufkin Police Officer Randy Stallard has died.

Stallard died early Tuesday morning after a battle with COVID-19. He retired from the Lufkin Police Department in July of this year and was serving as a resource officer for Central ISD.

“Randy was a lot of things - always a jokester, a talented guitarist, an animal wrangler (at least in his own mind though the number of animal bites he suffered might suggest otherwise), a caring officer with a special place in his heart for children, but most of all a good friend and a great man,” said the Lufkin Police Department in a social media post on Tuesday. “We’ve missed him here in the station since his retirement in July. Our hearts ache to know that we’ll never again hear his raspy voice say ‘Let me tell you a story real quick ...’ while digging his cellphone out of his pocket to show the accompanying picture. Those stories will live on though, as will his memory.”

Stallard made the news in 2019 when he helped rescue a kitten stuck in a tree.

No information has become available regarding funeral or memorial arrangements.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.