Suspects on the run after Navasota bank robbery

Navasota police are investigating after a pair of armed suspects robbed a bank
Navasota police are investigating after a pair of armed suspects robbed a bank
By Adrienne DeMoss and Fallon Appleton
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - At least two suspects are on the run after a bank robbery in the 600 block of East Washington Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt said two armed suspects entered the bank, took an undisclosed amount of money and fled in what police say was a 4-door, black Honda Civic or Accord. No one was injured during the robbery, according to police.

Police say the suspects ran behind the bank to a small creek area where a car was waiting for them. Myatt says there is a possibility of a third suspect who was driving the getaway car.

Brule Elementary School and the Navasota ISD Administration Building went into a soft lockdown for about 45 minutes after authorities told school officials the bank robbery suspects fled near the two buildings. Navasota ISD Superintendent Stu Musick said a soft lockdown means no one is allowed in or out of the school and students stay in their classroom, but teaching continues.

At 12:45 p.m., Musick said they received an “all clear” from authorities and resumed normal operations.

This is a developing story as police investigate the area.

