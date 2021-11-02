Trae Self, Jeremiah Walker bring home weekly football honors

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - SFA quarterback Trae Self and cornerback Jeremiah Walker received weekly honors for their play in SFA’s 41-27 victory over Abilene Christian from this past weekend.

SFA Release on Self:

Stephen F. Austin’s Trae Self, has been named Stats Perform FCS National Offensive Player of the Week and TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week, respectively, for October 25 through October 31.

Self, a senior quarterback from North Richland Hills, Texas, completed over 80-percent of his passes, racking up 346 yards on 32-of-39 attempts for five touchdowns to lead the ‘Jacks to a 41-27 win over visiting Abilene Christian on Saturday. Posting a 198.9 pass efficiency, he was also efficient on the ground, running the ball nine times for 42 yards. On the season, he leads WAC quarterbacks in passing yards, averaging 264.9 per game, and his 17 touchdowns in the air rank second in the league this season.

SFA Release on Walker:

Stephen F. Austin’s Jeremiah Walker has been named TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively, for October 25 through October 31.

Walker, a sophomore cornerback from Houston, had two crucial interceptions and picked up a sack as the ‘Jacks earned an important 41-27 win over Abilene Christian. One of the leaders on a defense that is allowing a WAC-low 181.0 passing yards per game, he has three picks on the season and averages 3.4 tackles per game.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.