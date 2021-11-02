Tuesday’s Weather: Increasing clouds today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another cool start with a few places in the 40s and most areas in the 50s this morning. Expect fair skies to start the day but cloud cover will begin to increase from the north throughout the day and into the afternoon. This is the slow-moving cold front beginning to push into the region. A few isolated showers are possible today, mainly north of I-20, but rain chances will increase tonight and into tomorrow for all of East Texas. Tomorrow, with the cold front sitting right over East Texas, expect periods of rain with temperatures ranging from the 40s in northern counties to near 70 degrees in Deep East Texas. The rain will come to an end early Thursday as the front pushes farther south with some clearing by Thursday late in the day. Cooler temperatures prevail through the weekend.

