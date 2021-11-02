East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Federal grant money helps upgrade Nacogdoches County voting locations


Leftover money from a Help Americans Vote Act grant will allow for upgrades to Nacogdoches County voting equipment.
By Donna McCollum
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County election administrator Todd Stallings was busy with today’s constitutional amendment election, but preparation for future elections remains a most important task.

Back in 2017 the county received a Help American Vote federal grant. New voting equipment was purchased shortly afterwards, but Stallings chose to reserve $80,000 until after redistricting. Stallings wanted to make sure he had enough financial assistance in the event additional polling places were necessary.

As it turns out, the redrawing of the county precinct lines was minimal which allowed Stallings to add voting boxes for the convenience of registered voters.

The reserved dollars will be used to purchase additional voting equipment, upgrades to current voting system and for additional poll pad check-in tablets.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

