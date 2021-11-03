1 person injured in Nacogdoches stabbing incident; suspect still at large

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police are looking for an individual who stabbed a family member during an argument at a home on Douglass Road Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Nacogdoches media report, the incident occurred in the 1000 block of Douglass Road sometime between 12:15 and 12:26 p.m. Tuesday.

Nacogdoches police officers responded to a report of a disturbance and discovered that a man had been stabbed b a family member. The victim received treatment at a local hospital.

“At this time, the suspect has not been located,” the media report stated.

