East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

1 person injured in Nacogdoches stabbing incident; suspect still at large

Police lights.
Police lights.(Source: Gray News)
By Gary Bass
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police are looking for an individual who stabbed a family member during an argument at a home on Douglass Road Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Nacogdoches media report, the incident occurred in the 1000 block of Douglass Road sometime between 12:15 and 12:26 p.m. Tuesday.

Nacogdoches police officers responded to a report of a disturbance and discovered that a man had been stabbed b a family member. The victim received treatment at a local hospital.

“At this time, the suspect has not been located,” the media report stated.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Randy Stallard (Source: Lufkin Police Department's Facebook page)
Retired Lufkin police officer dies after battle with COVID-19
.
Lufkin man identified as victim of Sunday afternoon fatal crash
Franklin Kessinger, 20, of Lufkin
Lufkin man arrested for alleged fortune cookie theft
$310 million SNAP benefits provided for November

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Cloudy, cool and rainy today
Day of the Dead
Day of the Dead
White Oak Fire
Large oil tank battery fire in White Oak causes evacuations
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 14-year-old from Texas