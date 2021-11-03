East Texas Now Business Break
Artists work Texas landscape into quilts

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Arts Council of Wichita Falls has announced its latest gallery exhibit, which features the Texas landscape in an unusual medium: quilts.

The installation “A Sense of Place: Texas Landscape Art Quilts” will kick off with a special opening reception on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Complimentary beverages and light bites from Fox Hill will be served during the free event.

All of the quilts in the gallery will take inspiration from the Texas landscape and the emotional connection it invokes. The exhibit will run until January 9, 2022 at the Kemp Center for the Arts. There is no admission fee, so make sure to check it out!

The exhibit was put on with the Studio Art Quilt Associates (SAQA), a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote the art quilt as “a creative visual work that is layered and stitched or that references this form of stitched layered structure.” Over the last 40 years, SAQA has amassed an active and dynamic community of nearly 4,000 artists, curators, collectors and art professionals located around the world. Wichita Falls is the latest stop on their creative journey.

