Baylor comes in at No. 12 in the first CFP Top 25

Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) warms up on the sideline before an NCAA college football...
Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) warms up on the sideline before an NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)(Sam Hodde | AP)
By Darby Brown
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The College Football Playoff selection committee revealed its first of six rankings Tuesday night, and Baylor is No. 12.

The Big 12 is also represented in the top 25 by Oklahoma State who is No. 11, and Oklahoma who is No. 8.

Baylor will face Oklahoma on November 13 in Waco.

Here’s the full College Football Playoff committee Top 25:

1. Georgia (8-0)

2. Alabama (7-1)

3. Michigan State (8-0)

4. Oregon (7-1)

5. Ohio State (7-1)

6. Cincinnati (8-0)

7. Michigan (7-1)

8. Oklahoma (9-0)

9. Wake Forest (8-0)

10. Notre Dame (7-1)

11. Oklahoma State (7-1)

12. Baylor (7-1)

13. Auburn (6-2)

14. Texas A&M (6-2)

15. Brigham Young (7-2)

16. Mississippi (6-2)

17. Mississippi State (5-3)

18. Kentucky (6-2)

19. North Carolina State (6-2)

20. Minnesota (6-2)

21. Wisconsin (5-3)

22. Iowa (6-2)

23. Fresno State (7-2)

24. San Diego State (7-1)

25. Pittsburgh (6-2)

