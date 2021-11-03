Countywide polling locations successful for Angelina County Election Day

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -For the first time in Angelina County, voters were able to utilize any polling location countywide during Election Day.

Elizabeth Hawkins the Elections Administrator said they had a bigger turnout for the constitutional amendment election Tuesday than anticipated. According to Hawkins 2,718 voters went to the polls yesterday, which was a huge difference from the 902 voters that came out during early voting. She attributed the success to the new system, and said many Angelina County residents utilized a different polling location than their assigned precinct.

“People that I have spoken with are like, I want it approved for the future in Angelina County. I mean it’s the availability and the ease to go to that location instead of having to go to your assigned precinct. And if you still want to go to your assigned you can, it’s just you know people prefer to choose the place that they want to go.”

Hawkins said she thinks the countywide polling system will help to increase voter participation if approved for the future.

“People have said they like coming to the closest polling location and not having to go to a polling location that is not assigned to them and then being redirected. In the past, people have gotten upset and said well I don’t have enough time to drive over there and be able to vote. Countywide polling is just easier for the voter,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins said in order to keep countywide polling locations for the future, she needs feedback from residents. Comments and critiques about countywide polling locations can be sent to angelinacounty.net/elections.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.