First Alert: Rain moves out overnight, but the chilly air is here to stay for a few days

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a wet and cool day as the soaking rains have combined with temperatures in the 50′s to put that late season fall chill in the air today.

With the cold front tracking down toward the Texas coastline this evening, we will see the rain start to wind down and shift southward as we progress through the evening hours. Outside of some sprinkles or the occasional light shower, any additional rainfall will be just that, light in nature.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 40′s under cloudy skies and damp conditions.

Thursday will start off chilly as we will be under the clouds for at least the first half of the day. We should start to see some breaks in the cloud cover late in the day, giving way to some peeks of sunshine. The lingering clouds for a majority of the day will combine with the cool, northerly winds to put daytime highs only in the upper 50′s.

Skies will clear out by Friday, setting us up for a cool sunshine this weekend to go along with below normal temperatures.

With wake-up temperatures expected to dip into the upper 30′s to around 40-degrees by Friday and Saturday mornings, we could be looking at our first frost of this fall season.

The weather this weekend will rival what we experienced last weekend. Namely, chilly mornings giving way to mild afternoons under lots of blue sky and light winds. This will make for great weather conditions for any and all of your outdoor plans on this first weekend in November.

Once we transition into next week, southerly winds will ensue, leading to a gradual warming trend as mild air makes a return to the Piney Woods.

