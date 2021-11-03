East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Fort Hood: 1st Cavalry Division took another step in putting “People First”

1st Cavalry Division held a patch ceremony for approximately 66 Troopers arriving to the...
1st Cavalry Division held a patch ceremony for approximately 66 Troopers arriving to the division on Fort Hood.(Pfc. Cheyne Hanoski, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs Office)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The 1st Cavalry Division established Pegasus Troop to welcome new Soldiers into the division.

Each month, hundreds of soldiers enter the 1st Cavalry Division. Some of them are from Advanced Individual Training, while others are on their third or fourth duty assignment.

The 1st Cavalry Division’s new initiative ensures that all soldiers and their families are appropriately integrated into the unit.

“You spent your first week in Pegasus Troop because we put our people first; troopers and families,” said Maj. Gen. John Richardson, commanding general, 1st Cavalry Division. “We want to earn your trust by bringing you into the team the right way while also teaching you all the standards.”

The reception company will be a way to solve any problems that troopers and their families have during a permanent change of station. Finance, housing, and childcare are just some of the issues the unit wants to help with.

For eight days, the soldiers will go through an integration program that will allow them to complete various administrative tasks, such as completing the Army Combat Fitness Test and participating in other online training and events.

“Its been Truly welcoming, I believe that first impressions are a big thing, “said Pvt. Dallas Aistrup, infantryman, 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.

Most Read

Randy Stallard (Source: Lufkin Police Department's Facebook page)
Retired Lufkin police officer dies after battle with COVID-19
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
.
Lufkin man identified as victim of Sunday afternoon fatal crash
Zachery Whinery
Lufkin man found in possession of child porn agrees to up to 40 years in prison
Franklin Kessinger, 20, of Lufkin
Lufkin man arrested for alleged fortune cookie theft

Latest News

KTRE's Donna McCollum talks with representatives from the Brookshire Brothers grocery chain...
Brookshire Brothers aims to keep Thanksgiving necessities in supply
Net Health Vaccine For Kids
East Texas 5- to 11-year-olds begin to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Med School
R.W. Fair Foundation provides $4 million to cover tuition for UT Tyler Medical School inaugural clas
"We want the biggest district and the smallest district to be within ten percent population...
City of Tyler shares proposed redistricting maps at public comment meeting Wednesday night
Thanksgiving Supply Chain
Brookshire Brothers aims to keep Thanksgiving necessities in supply with shoppers help