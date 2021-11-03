East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas A&M announces Auburn football game a sellout

Texas A&M vs Auburn
Texas A&M vs Auburn(KBTX)
By Matt Callaway / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Athletics and the 12th Man Foundation announced on Wednesday the Aggies’ Nov. 6 matchup against Auburn at Kyle Field has sold out.

In the lead up to this weekend’s top-15 match up, Texas A&M Athletics will host Hooey Yell Fest Friday at 8 p.m. (CT) on the Zone Plaza, headlined by Randall King, and SEC Nation will broadcast live on SEC Network Saturday morning for two hours beginning at 9 a.m. (CT).

Additionally, Marty & McGee will be live Saturday morning from 8-9 a.m. (CT). Joe Routt Blvd will also be home to The Paul Finebaum Show, with #FinebaumFriday live from 2-6 p.m. (CT).

Fans may purchase Auburn tickets through Texas A&M’s official Fan to Fan Ticket Marketplace, StubHub.

Students with a Sports Pass will continue Auburn ticket pull as normal this week.

Saturday’s contest marks the second sellout of the season and is on pace to rank among the top-5 crowds in stadium history. On Oct. 9, the Aggies defeated then-No. 1 Alabama in front of 106,815 fans, the second-largest attendance ever at Kyle Field.

Kyle Field, home of the Aggies since 1905, is the largest stadium in the SEC and ranks as the fourth-largest in all of college football.

Texas A&M is celebrating the 12th Man Centennial, the 100-year anniversary of the birth of college sports’ most famous tradition. Throughout the 2021-22 academic year, special recognitions and events will take place at all of the Aggies’ home events. For more information on events and celebrations regarding the 12th Man Centennial, please visit 12thman.com/feature/centennial.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Stallard (Source: Lufkin Police Department's Facebook page)
Retired Lufkin police officer dies after battle with COVID-19
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
.
Lufkin man identified as victim of Sunday afternoon fatal crash
Zachery Whinery
Lufkin man found in possession of child porn agrees to up to 40 years in prison
Franklin Kessinger, 20, of Lufkin
Lufkin man arrested for alleged fortune cookie theft

Latest News

JQ Davis
JQ Davis earns player spotlight honors after record breaking performance for Marshall last week
JQ Davis earns player spotlight honors after record breaking performance for Marshall last week
East Texan Brandon Belt, trio of Astros hit the MLB free agency market
In last week’s win over Hallsville, Davis rushed for 311 yards which set a new single game...
JQ Davis earns player spotlight honors after record breaking performance for Marshall last week
“I was like, man this guy is literally wanting to give so much special stuff away to go to the...
Braves fan gives Houston fans tickets to the World Series