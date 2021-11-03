East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Brookshire Brothers aims to keep Thanksgiving necessities in supply

KTRE's Donna McCollum talks with representatives from the Brookshire Brothers grocery chain...
KTRE's Donna McCollum talks with representatives from the Brookshire Brothers grocery chain about efforts to ensure Thanksgiving essentials are on store shelves.
By Donna McCollum
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The word of advice from grocery store chains is to shop early for your Thanksgiving ingredients and supplies.

Brookshire Brothers’ goal is to move the products from the central warehouse in Lufkin to its other Texas stores as soon as possible.

Brookshire Brothers Spokesperson Melissa Crager says the procurement office is successfully locating products and feels confident all shoppers will be able to find what they need.

However, regardless of where you shop it’s likely you’ll discover the bill to be higher than in previous years as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics noted that grocery store prices have increased about 4.5 percent since last year.


