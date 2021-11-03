Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! It is certainly a wet day today as showers and thundershowers blanket a very large portion of our area. Our rain will be likely throughout most of the day, with northern zones beginning to dry out later in the afternoon but persisting in Deep East Texas until the later evening hours. Temperatures are set to trend well below average this afternoon with most East Texans remaining in the 50s throughout the day. We’re off to a cloudy and chilly start tomorrow morning in the lower 40s. A few showers will be possible early in the day, but skies will dry out by the afternoon as the cloud cover steadily clears out from north to south. Nothing but sunshine and middle 60s for Friday afternoon, with a clear and cool forecast set for those Friday Night Lights. More sunshine set over the weekend as temperatures continue their gradual warming trend, placing highs in the middle 70s by Sunday. Speaking of Sunday, Daylight Saving Time ends at 2:00 AM on Sunday morning, so be sure to set those close BACK one hour before going to bed Saturday night. Clouds will begin to increase by the start of the next work week as highs remain above average in the middle to upper 70s area-wide with a breezy southerly wind. Keep those umbrellas close today folks, and please be safe when you are out on the roads.

