Wednesday’s Weather: Cloudy, cool and rainy today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this morning. The clouds and the rain will stick around all day with showers off and on through the afternoon. Temperatures are starting out in the 50s this morning and will stay in the 50s throughout the day with some places dropping into the 40s. Most of the rain ends tonight, with a few sprinkles possible tomorrow morning. Still chilly tomorrow with afternoon highs in the 50s, but some sunshine will be possible late in the day. Sunny skies return Friday through the weekend with a quick warming trend ahead and dry weather into early next week.

