Angelina County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help finding stabbing suspect

Francisco Gonzalez (Source: Angelina County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect in a stabbing incident that occurred in Huntington on Oct. 17.

According to a post on the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the suspect has been identified as Francisco Segura Gonzalez, 34.

ACSO deputies responded to the 600 block of Charlie Porter Road in Huntington on Oct. 17, to check out a report of a stabbing. The caller said that the suspect was possibly still on the scene.

When the deputies got to the scene, a vehicle matching the description given was seen leaving the residence. After they initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, it slowed to a stop, and a man who was later identified as Gonzalez jumped out and fled on foot, the Facebook post stated.

“At this time, it is unknown what Gonzalez is driving, but it has been reported that he is still in the Angelina/Polk County area,” the Facebook post stated.

Gonzalez is 5-feet-6 inches tall and about 140 pounds.

According to the Facebook post, Gonzalez has active arrest warrants or aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault causing bodily injury, and evading arrest/detention.

Anyone with any information about Gonzalez’s whereabouts is urged to call the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 634-3331 or Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

