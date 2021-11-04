East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Better East Texas: Honor veterans beyond Veterans Day

By Pat Stacey
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Veterans Day is November 11 and every year this special day rolls around we, as a country, pause and give thanks for veterans that have served around the world and sacrificed unselfishly for our nation.

We reflect on numerous wars through the years, but our veterans serve in so many other capacities, the list would be too long to show. Also, through the years, some veterans have felt scorn and experienced hate when returning from service. It is a shallow, selfish mind that fails to see that our service men and women aren’t there for the glory and fame, but rather for the love of country. And anyone that tries to shame them is incomplete, at best, as a true American. But thankfully, Texas and East Texans have always welcomed veterans and we continue to do that today.

There are discounts offered to veterans for goods and services and also special organizations that work tirelessly to serve veterans in need. Thankfully as well, is the fact that these offerings go on year-round for veterans, giving them a small benefit for committing to risk it all for our country. So, if you know a veteran or meet a veteran in your daily walk, find a way to honor them personally. From what I have seen, it doesn’t take much – hardly more than a thank you or a handshake. But it will let them know they are respected, even celebrated and that will make everyday Veterans Day. And it will also make for a Better East Texas.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachery Whinery
Lufkin man found in possession of child porn agrees to up to 40 years in prison
Police lights.
1 person injured in Nacogdoches stabbing incident; suspect still at large
Randy Stallard (Source: Lufkin Police Department's Facebook page)
Retired Lufkin police officer dies after battle with COVID-19
Dispatchers got the call around 7:45 p.m. Nov. 2 regarding a blaze on Bowie County Road 4242....
BCSO: Explosion kills 3 in Bowie County; cause remains under investigation
Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be...
US regulators finalize rule requiring Americans who work at big companies to get vaccinated by Jan. 4 or test weekly

Latest News

Alzheimer's FDA Drug
Alzheimers FDA Drug
U.S. Justice Department sues Texas over new voting law
Better East Texas
BET: Veterans Day
Justin Reynolds (Source: Tyler County sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Woodville man allegedly injures Tyler County deputy while resisting arrest