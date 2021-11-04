East Texas Now Business Break
Child wandering highway leads to arrest of 5, seizure of meth

From top left clockwise: Nolen Dykes, Brittany Dykes, Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore...
From top left clockwise: Nolen Dykes, Brittany Dykes, Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore and Elizabeth McClevey were arrested on multiple charges after Polk County detectives found methamphetamine at a residence where they were all located.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A child wandering a highway alone led to the arrest of five people and the seizure of methamphetamine.

According to a statement by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, dispatchers received a call regarding a young child who had been observed walking alone down US Highway 190 in the Onalaska area. After the child was recovered, narcotics detectives were able to find out where the child and his two siblings lived with their parents in the Cedar Point subdivision.

After confirming the wellbeing of the two siblings, detectives also located their mother at the scene, Brittany Jade Dykes, and three other subjects identified as Bradlee Allen Scott, Joel Alan Gilmore and Elizabeth McCelvey. The children’s father, Nolen Ray Dykes, had previously left the residence in an attempt to pick up the missing child at the sheriff’s office.

While on-scene, detectives obtained probable cause to apply for a search warrant of the residence and property. During the search, investigators located and seized numerous illegal narcotics including methamphetamine and items used to distribute it.

All four subjects were arrested on-scene. Brittany Dykes was charged with possession of a controlled substance and abandon/endangering a child.

Gilmore was charged with possession of a controlled substance and prohibited substance in a correctional facility after he was found in possession of a syringe with an illegal substance.

McCelvey and Scott were charged with manufacture/deliver controlled substance. McCelvey also was charged with tampering with physical evidence after it was found that she had attempted to conceal from detectives the methamphetamine and items for distribution.

Nolen Dykes was interviewed at the sheriff’s office where he was placed under arrest and charged with manufacture/deliver a controlled substance and abandon/endangering of a child. In the vehicle Nolen Dykes used to drive to the sheriff’s office, investigators discovered a large amount of methamphetamine. Nolen Dykes was additionally charged with prohibited substance in a correctional facility and no license plate.

Child Protective Services was contacted, and all three children were turned over to their care.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

