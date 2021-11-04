East Texas Now Business Break
City of Nacogdoches now taking appointments for children COVID-19 vaccines

By Donna McCollum
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The City of Nacogdoches will begin vaccinating children 5-11 with the pediatric dosage of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine for children was approved by federal authorities on Wednesday. The first clinic will be at the Nacogdoches Public Library/Recreation Center on Friday from 1:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. Emergency Management Coordinator Michael Self spoke with Donna McCollum about the logistics of having children vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

